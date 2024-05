South Africa's ruling party holds rally ahead of major electoral challenge South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress, face their first major electoral challenge in the election next week, and the prospect of dipping below 50% of the vote for the first time in their 30 years in power. NPR's Africa correspondent reports from their final rally in Soweto, Johannesburg.

