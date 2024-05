Saturday Sports: College sports' new era, the biggest auto race returns NPR's Scott Simon and ESPN's Michele Steele discuss the new era of college sports and the latest running of a very old auto race.

Sports Saturday Sports: College sports' new era, the biggest auto race returns Saturday Sports: College sports' new era, the biggest auto race returns Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon and ESPN's Michele Steele discuss the new era of college sports and the latest running of a very old auto race. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor