Health The anatomical atlas used by doctors has a dark history. One man is pushing for change The anatomical atlas used by doctors has a dark history. One man is pushing for change Listen · 6:19 6:19 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Kalyanam Shivkumar, a cardiologist at UCLA, about his push to create a new anatomical atlas after discovering the one used by doctors for decades was made by the Nazis.