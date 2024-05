4 East Asian countries are holding a summit after 4 years. The U.S. will be watching Leaders of East Asia's top powers, China, Japan and South Korea, are holding their first summit in 4 years. All have different motivations for keeping tensions among them in check.

Leaders of East Asia's top powers, China, Japan and South Korea, are holding their first summit in 4 years. All have different motivations for keeping tensions among them in check.