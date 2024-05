CDC report finds 1 in 9 American kids has been diagnosed with ADHD A new CDC report finds that in 2022, over 7 million children and adolescents in the U.S. had gotten an ADHD diagnosis at some point in their lives. That’s 1 out of every 9 kids. And it's a million more kids than in 2016.

