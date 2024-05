How do teenage whales rebel? In the Strait of Gibraltar, by sinking ships Killer whales have been ramming and sinking boats and yachts in the Strait of Gibraltar. It turns out they're not being aggressive. They're just bored teenage whales, looking for something to do.

Animals How do teenage whales rebel? In the Strait of Gibraltar, by sinking ships How do teenage whales rebel? In the Strait of Gibraltar, by sinking ships Listen · 1:19 1:19 Killer whales have been ramming and sinking boats and yachts in the Strait of Gibraltar. It turns out they're not being aggressive. They're just bored teenage whales, looking for something to do. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor