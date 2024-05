Disney composer Richard Sherman dies at 95 Richard Sherman, along with his brother Robert became Disney Studios' first ever in-house songwriters. We have a remembrance of the Oscar-winning songwriter, who has died at the age of 95.

Obituaries Disney composer Richard Sherman dies at 95 Disney composer Richard Sherman dies at 95 Listen · 4:33 4:33 Richard Sherman, along with his brother Robert became Disney Studios' first ever in-house songwriters. We have a remembrance of the Oscar-winning songwriter, who has died at the age of 95. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor