Russia's War in Ukraine Deepens Divisions in Baltic Nations : State of the World from NPR Russia's war in Ukraine is deepening divisions across Europe. One example is the Baltic nation of Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union. One third of those living in Latvia are Russian speaking and now some elderly residents, who may have lived there for decades, are being forced to prove their loyalty or leave.

State of the World from NPR Questions of Loyalty in Latvia Questions of Loyalty in Latvia Listen · 8:40 8:40 Russia's war in Ukraine is deepening divisions across Europe. One example is the Baltic nation of Latvia, formerly part of the Soviet Union. One third of those living in Latvia are Russian speaking and now some elderly residents, who may have lived there for decades, are being forced to prove their loyalty or leave. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor