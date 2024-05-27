30A Songwriters Sessions: KT Tunstall

Set List "Three"

"Hallowed Ground"

"Black Horse and a Cherry Tree"

One of the premiere singer-songwriter festivals in the U.S. happens along the Emerald Coast in northwest Florida. It's called the 30A Songwriters Festival. Over the next few weeks, we're taking you there as we broadcast the 30A sessions, courtesy of our friends at WMOT.

Today, we're featuring a performance from KT Tunstall. The Scottish singer-songwriter visited Florida ahead of her current tour with Shawn Colvin to play a set of songs including an old favorite. Enjoy.

Thank you to WMOT's Jessie Scott; Erika Nalow for recording and mixing this session; and Jessica Rigsby and Kinsey McBride for capturing it on video.

