Upcoming movies to look forward to this summer A selective preview of the would-be blockbusters, thrillers, comedies and thought-provokers Hollywood has in store for hot weather.

Movies Upcoming movies to look forward to this summer SUMMER MOVIE PREVIEW Listen · 8:03 8:03 A selective preview of the would-be blockbusters, thrillers, comedies and thought-provokers Hollywood has in store for hot weather. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor