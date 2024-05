'The Hamilton Scheme: An Epic Tale of Money and Power in the American Founding' NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with historian William Hogeland about little-known facts he learned about founding father Alexander Hamilton while researching his new book, "The Hamilton Scheme."

Author Interviews 'The Hamilton Scheme: An Epic Tale of Money and Power in the American Founding' 'The Hamilton Scheme: An Epic Tale of Money and Power in the American Founding' Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with historian William Hogeland about little-known facts he learned about founding father Alexander Hamilton while researching his new book, "The Hamilton Scheme." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor