How the 1924 Immigration Act changed the course of history It’s been 100 years since the 1924 Immigration Act was signed into law. It shaped the U.S. immigration system and established racial quotas.

National How the 1924 Immigration Act changed the course of history It’s been 100 years since the 1924 Immigration Act was signed into law. It shaped the U.S. immigration system and established racial quotas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor