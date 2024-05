How Republicans turned reports antisemetism at colleges into a political strategy A season of Congressional hearings on antisemitism on college campuses is winding down as the school year ends but the issue has become an effective political wedge that could endure.

Politics How Republicans turned reports antisemetism at colleges into a political strategy become a political strategy for Republicans that’s poised endure beyond the school ye Listen · 3:59 3:59 A season of Congressional hearings on antisemitism on college campuses is winding down as the school year ends but the issue has become an effective political wedge that could endure. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor