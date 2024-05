At the 'Merlympics,' meet a desert mermaid from Utah who's all about saving water The "Merlympics" are, of course, the Mermaid Olympics, in which swimmers wearing mermaid tails compete in order to bring attention to water and marine conservation issues. A desert mermaid from Utah is all about saving water.

At the 'Merlympics,' meet a desert mermaid from Utah who's all about saving water A desert mermaid from Utah is all about saving water The "Merlympics" are, of course, the Mermaid Olympics, in which swimmers wearing mermaid tails compete in order to bring attention to water and marine conservation issues. A desert mermaid from Utah is all about saving water.