Middle East Israeli strike kills dozens 45 in an area of Rafah that didn't get evacuation orders RAFAH LATEST Listen · 4:28 4:28 An airstrike in Rafah on Sunday killed at least 45 people and injured dozens. This comes just days after the International Court of Justice ordered an immediate halt to the Israeli operation in Rafah.