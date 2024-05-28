Accessibility links
Tonya Mosley on true crime podcasting and family trauma : It's Been a Minute When a daughter or sister disappears how does a family move on without closure? Host Brittany Luse is joined by Fresh Air co-host Tonya Mosley and and her nephew Antonio Wiley. The two produced She Has A Name, a documentary podcast that unravels the disappearance and death of Tonya's half-sister, Anita Wiley. Brittany, Tonya, and Antonio get into how Anita went missing, and how their show breaks the stereotypes of true crime podcasting.

You think you know true crime podcasts? Wait till you hear Tonya's story.

Antonio Wiley and Tonya Mosley. Courtesy Tonya Mosley hide caption

Courtesy Tonya Mosley

Antonio Wiley and Tonya Mosley.

Courtesy Tonya Mosley

