Shonda Rhimes

Enlarge this image toggle caption ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images ANDREA RENAULT/AFP via Getty Images

Shonda Rhimes is one of the most accomplished TV writers and producers of our time. She's written shows like Scandal, Private Practice, How To Get Away With Murder, and Bridgerton. She's also written and produced Grey's Anatomy, one of the longest-running primetime TV shows ever at 20 seasons.

Her shows are watched and beloved by millions. She's been recognized by the Emmys, the NAACP, the Writers Guild, and GLAAD. She's appeared three times on the list of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People. The list can and does go on!

Back when Shonda visited Bullseye, her newest project was Queen Charlotte–a spinoff of the Bridgerton series, which was produced by Rhimes and her company Shondaland. Like Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte is a period drama series set in the Regency Era. The show was nominated for two Emmys and took home one.

The third season of Bridgerton just premiered last month on Netflix, so we are revisiting our conversation with Rhimes and our correspondent, journalist Jarrett Hill. Shonda talks about her time in television and the insecurity that accompanies success, no matter how big you make it.

This interview originally aired in May 2023.