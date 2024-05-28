Accessibility links
The Contenders, Vol. 10: The songs we can't stop playing this week : All Songs Considered Our biweekly update of the year's best tracks is a mix full of "the hurries and the worries" from Alkaline Trio, wistful reflections from Lake Street Dive, Cindy Lee's sprawling double album and more.

This week's update to our running list of the year's best songs swings wildly from frenetic guitar rock to quiet reflections. It's a mix full of "the hurries and the worries," as Alkaline Trio puts it, wistful reflections on lost youth from Lake Street Dive, a sprawling double album from Cindy Lee and more.

NPR Music editor Daoud Tyler-Ameen joins host Robin Hilton as they consider the ways music can amplify feelings we didn't even know we had, push us in surprising directions and leave us in a state of wonder.

1. Alkaline Trio: "Teenage Heart," from Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs
2. Lake Street Dive: "Twenty-Five," from Good Together
3. Les Savy Fav: "Void Moon," from OUI, LSF
4. La Luz: "Poppies," from News of the Universe
5. Cindy Lee: "Wild Rose," from Diamond Jubilee
6. Four Tet: "Loved" from Three