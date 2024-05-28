The Contenders, Vol. 10: The songs we can't stop playing this week

toggle caption Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

This week's update to our running list of the year's best songs swings wildly from frenetic guitar rock to quiet reflections. It's a mix full of "the hurries and the worries," as Alkaline Trio puts it, wistful reflections on lost youth from Lake Street Dive, a sprawling double album from Cindy Lee and more.

Hear The Songs

NPR Music editor Daoud Tyler-Ameen joins host Robin Hilton as they consider the ways music can amplify feelings we didn't even know we had, push us in surprising directions and leave us in a state of wonder.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Alkaline Trio: "Teenage Heart," from Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs

2. Lake Street Dive: "Twenty-Five," from Good Together

3. Les Savy Fav: "Void Moon," from OUI, LSF

4. La Luz: "Poppies," from News of the Universe

5. Cindy Lee: "Wild Rose," from Diamond Jubilee

6. Four Tet: "Loved" from Three