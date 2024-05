Terrible but bingeable TV shows : Pop Culture Happy Hour What is it about a show that turns you into a bitter-ender, that keeps you dutifully watching every last episode, long after the train has jumped the tracks? Even when you know it's not good, but, for you anyway, it's just good enough to muddle through, all the way to the finale? Today, we're talking about terrible but bingeable TV shows.

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour Terrible but bingeable TV shows Terrible but bingeable TV shows Listen · 23:08 23:08 Enlarge this image toggle caption Netflix Netflix What is it about a show that turns you into a bitter-ender, that keeps you dutifully watching every last episode, long after the train has jumped the tracks? Even when you know it's not good, but, for you anyway, it's just good enough to muddle through, all the way to the finale? Today, we're talking about terrible but bingeable TV shows.