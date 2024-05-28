Closing arguments for Trump's trial have been made. What now?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Getty Images Pool/Getty Images

Nearly two dozen witnesses and 21 days of court later, Donald Trump's New York hush money trial is coming to a close.



Twelve New Yorkers have been listening to witnesses like adult film actor Stormy Daniels and Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen.



Today, those jurors heard closing arguments, first from the defense, and then the prosecution. Now, they have to determine whether Trump falsified business records to cover up an alleged affair with Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.



What final impressions did the closing arguments leave, and what could that mean for Donald Trump?



For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.



Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Jonaki Mehta. It was edited by Courtney Dorning.Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.