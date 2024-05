A new Banksy Museum has opened in NYC … minus Banksy A museum showcasing replicas of Banksy's work recently opened in New York City. But like its Paris sister location, the new exhibition lacks any approval or authorization from the artist, who has explicitly denounced any commercial use of his art-- and therefore raises a number of questions about who owns street art and who gets to profit from it.

