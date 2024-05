Voters in some states will have a say on abortion access through ballot initiatives As many as 10 states could hold referendums on abortion rights this fall -- possibly redrawing the map for abortion access and influencing other presidential and congressional elections on the ballot.

Politics Voters in some states will have a say on abortion access through ballot initiatives Voters in some states will have a say on abortion access through ballot initiatives Listen · 3:32 3:32 As many as 10 states could hold referendums on abortion rights this fall — possibly redrawing the map for abortion access and influencing other presidential and congressional elections on the ballot. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor