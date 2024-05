'Body Electric': How our headphone habits affect our hearing The World Health Organization says more than 1 billion teens and young adults are at risk of permanent hearing loss due to “unsafe listening practices.” Is it time to change our headphone habits?

Health 'Body Electric': How our headphone habits affect our hearing The World Health Organization says more than 1 billion teens and young adults are at risk of permanent hearing loss due to “unsafe listening practices.” Is it time to change our headphone habits? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor