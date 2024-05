The fate of the former President goes to the jury. Which team was more persuasive? Closing arguments are expected on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial. NPR's Juana Summers talks with jury expert Adam Shlahet about who presented the most compelling case to the jury.

Closing arguments are expected on Tuesday in Donald Trump's hush money trial. NPR's Juana Summers talks with jury expert Adam Shlahet about who presented the most compelling case to the jury.