Fashionistas get ready: It’s safe to break out the white clothing. Memorial Day is over so it's time to break out your summer whites. Do the old rules about when to wear white still apply? And what’s the story behind these clothing conventions?

National Fashionistas get ready: It’s safe to break out the white clothing. Memorial Day is over so it's time to break out your summer whites. Do the old rules about when to wear white still apply? And what’s the story behind these clothing conventions? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor