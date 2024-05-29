Accessibility links
Different AI for China and Taiwan; North Korea Sends Garbage Balloons South : State of the World from NPR Taiwan has developed a large language model artificial intelligence chat bot to compete with a product from China because of fears regarding national security. And North Korea sends garbage-filled balloons over the border into South Korea, escalating a long-standing balloon battle between the Koreas.

Battle of Chinese and Taiwanese Chatbots and a Balloon Battle Between the Koreas

