Battle of Chinese and Taiwanese Chatbots and a Balloon Battle Between the Koreas

Taiwan has developed a large language model artificial intelligence chat bot to compete with a product from China because of fears regarding national security. And North Korea sends garbage-filled balloons over the border into South Korea, escalating a long-standing balloon battle between the Koreas.



