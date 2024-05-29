The National Recording Registry's best Spanish language songs (and what it's missing)

The Library of Congress' National Recording Registry is more than just a collection of music and sound — it's a reflection of who we are as a country. In April, two new Spanish language songs were added to the registry: Juan Gabriel's "Amor Eterno" and Héctor Lavoe's "El Cantante."

This week on Alt.Latino, Felix and Ana take the opportunity to dive into the Spanish language songs that have made it into the historic collection, as well as share their dream picks for what should be chosen next.

Songs featured in this episode:

Héctor Lavoe, "El Cantante"

Juan Gabriel, "Amor Eterno (En Vivo [En el Palacio de Bellas Artes])"

Buena Vista Social Club, "Chan Chan"

Buena Vista Social Club, "Orgullecida"

Buena Vista Social Club, "El Carretero"

Santana, "Oye Como Va"

Lydia Mendoza, "Mal Hombre (Cold-Hearted Man)"

Dizzy Gillespie feat. Chano Pozo, "Manteca"

Ivy Queen, "Quiero Bailar"

Jose Feliciano, "El Reloj"

Audio for this episode of Alt.Latino was edited and mixed by Joaquin Cotler, with editorial support from Hazel Cills. Our project manager is Grace Chung. NPR Music's executive producer is Suraya Mohamed. Our VP of Music and Visuals is Keith Jenkins.