Yo-Yo Ma Says He's Living His Best Childhood Now : Fresh Air About 25 years ago, the acclaimed cellist asked a high school student to help him name his instrument. Yo-Yo Ma brings his cello — aka "Petunia" — to his conversation with Terry Gross. He talks about being a child prodigy, his rebel years, and straddling three cultures: American, French, and Chinese.

Yo-Yo Ma Says He's Living His Best Childhood Now

