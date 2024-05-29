How these newly included MLB stats recognize the legacies of Black players

When Jackie Robinson signed with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947, it heralded an end to racial segregation in professional baseball.



And even though Major League Baseball teams were integrated, official recordkeepers refused to acknowledge stats from the Negro Leagues – where Black players were relegated to for decades.



Author and historian Larry Lester is one of the people who has fought to change that for years.



He's spent over 50 years compiling statistics from the Negro Leagues. Now, that effort is getting recognition from the MLB, and Lester spoke to Ari Shapiro on the battle for inclusion.



Statistics from the Negro Leagues have now been incorporated into the MLB's records – and it's reshaping the history of baseball.



