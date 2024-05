A program in Tampa offers a new start to teens arrested for carrying guns An innovative Tampa program focuses on preventing community violence. It's for teens arrested for carrying guns and offers support and mentors, so they can get a new start, outside of the jail system.

National A program in Tampa offers a new start to teens arrested for carrying guns Gun Diversion for Teens Listen · 6:41 6:41 An innovative Tampa program focuses on preventing community violence. It's for teens arrested for carrying guns and offers support and mentors, so they can get a new start, outside of the jail system. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor