Why China, and now Taiwan, are making their own chatbots using their own data Taiwan aims to build its own ChatGPT-like model. Researchers say it is essential for national security -- highlighting how geopolitical competition over data and computing power is heating up.

Asia Why China, and now Taiwan, are making their own chatbots using their own data Taiwan aims to build its own ChatGPT-like model. Researchers say it is essential for national security — highlighting how geopolitical competition over data and computing power is heating up. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor