Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie are unsung heroes of the civil rights A new book by Larry Tye -- The Jazzmen -- traces how the popularity of musicians Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie affected the civil rights movement.

Author Interviews Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie are unsung heroes of the civil rights Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie are unsung heroes of the civil rights Listen · 7:01 7:01 A new book by Larry Tye — The Jazzmen — traces how the popularity of musicians Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and Count Basie affected the civil rights movement. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor