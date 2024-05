Iran launches aggressive crackdown on women who defy strict Islamic dress code Iran last month launched an aggressive new crackdown on women who defy the country’s strict Islamic dress code.

Middle East Iran launches aggressive crackdown on women who defy strict Islamic dress code Iran launches aggressive crackdown on women who defy strict Islamic dress code Listen · 3:35 3:35 Iran last month launched an aggressive new crackdown on women who defy the country’s strict Islamic dress code. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor