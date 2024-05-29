Thousands of fireflies emerge in South Carolina to put on a mind-blowing light show For a few weeks in late spring, thousands of fireflies emerge at the Congaree National Park in South Carolina to blink in synchrony. This natural phenomenon draws thousands of visitors whose appreciation, while welcome, has led the park to institute protections for the fireflies, so their populations can live on. Digital (edited by Carme Wroth) runs Sunday 5/26. Broadcast ATC .

Animals

Thousands of fireflies emerge in South Carolina to put on a mind-blowing light show

Thousands of fireflies emerge in South Carolina to put on a mind-blowing light show

Listen · 5:03

For a few weeks in late spring, thousands of fireflies emerge at the Congaree National Park in South Carolina to blink in synchrony. This natural phenomenon draws thousands of visitors whose appreciation, while welcome, has led the park to institute protections for the fireflies, so their populations can live on. Digital (edited by Carme Wroth) runs Sunday 5/26. Broadcast ATC .