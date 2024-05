Graduating seniors reflect on starting high school as the COVID-19 pandemic began The class of 2024 started their high school careers during COVID-19, an experience that colored the next four years. Graduating seniors in Colorado say it was tough, but many feel stronger for it.

Education Graduating seniors reflect on starting high school as the COVID-19 pandemic began Listen · 3:48