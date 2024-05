In Texas, Cooke County was especially hard hit by severe weather As Texas deals with the aftermath of a series of deadly storms, NPR’s Steve Inskeep checks in with Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington.

Weather In Texas, Cooke County was especially hard hit by severe weather In Texas, Cooke County was especially hard hit by severe weather Listen · 4:12 4:12 As Texas deals with the aftermath of a series of deadly storms, NPR’s Steve Inskeep checks in with Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor