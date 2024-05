Major League baseball's record book is being shaken up The league is expected to incorporate stats of around 2,300 players from the Negro Leagues from the years 1920 to 1948.

Major League baseball's record book is being shaken up The league is expected to incorporate stats of around 2,300 players from the Negro Leagues from the years 1920 to 1948.