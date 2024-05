The view at the final rally of Mexico's frontrunner for president It's the final few days of an historic election in Mexico -- one that could see the country elect a woman president.

The Americas The view at the final rally of Mexico's frontrunner for president MEXICO - Sheinbaum rally Listen · 3:46 3:46 It's the final few days of an historic election in Mexico — one that could see the country elect a woman president. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor