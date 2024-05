The ANC in South Africa could be forced to govern in coalition voters go to the polls The party of Nelson Mandela, the African National Congress, faces its greatest electoral test yet at the polls. NPR reports from one of the biggest battlegrounds in the province of KwaZulu Natal.

