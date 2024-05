The battle of balloons between North Korea and South Korea South Korea’s military said it detected some 260 balloons which were floated over the border from North Korea, loaded with trash. It represents an escalation in a battle of balloons between the two.

Asia The battle of balloons between North Korea and South Korea South Korea’s military said it detected some 260 balloons which were floated over the border from North Korea, loaded with trash. It represents an escalation in a battle of balloons between the two. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor