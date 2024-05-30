Accessibility links
The lesson Chris Pine learned after his new film was 'obliterated' by critics : Pop Culture Happy Hour Today, we are bringing you an episode of a new NPR podcast hosted by our pal Rachel Martin. It's called Wild Card, and it's a new interview show where the game controls the conversation. Each week, the guest chooses questions at random — about the memories, insights, and beliefs that have shaped their lives. This episode is an interview with the actor Pop Culture Happy Hour listeners voted as their favorite Chris — Chris Pine.

Pop Culture Happy Hour

Chris Pine says he has "fantastic anxiety dreams." Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images hide caption

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Chris Pine says he has "fantastic anxiety dreams."

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hafsa Fathima produced the encore version of this episode.