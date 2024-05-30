Indicator Quiz: May Edition
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
It's time for The Indicator Quiz!
We test you, dear listener, on your knowledge of topics that we've covered on The Indicator!
Today's quiz focuses on ch-ch-changes. (That's a David Bowie reference, kids!) We're covering changes in the economy, the environment, the rental market, you get the picture. We're even tossing in a question about an AI-resurrected rapper.
Play along with us and see how you do!
Are you interested in being a contestant on our next Indicator Quiz? Email us your name and phone number at indicator@npr.org and put "Indicator Quiz" in the subject line.
