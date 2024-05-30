Accessibility links
AI Tupac, sin taxes, and a soon-to-be college sophomore : The Indicator from Planet Money It's time for The Indicator Quiz! We test you, dear listener, on your knowledge of topics that we've covered on The Indicator! Today's quiz focuses on ch-ch-changes. (That's a David Bowie reference, kids!) We're covering changes in the economy, the environment, the rental market, you get the picture. We're even tossing in a question about an AI-resurrected rapper. Play along with us and see how you do! Are you interested in being a contestant on our next Indicator Quiz? Email us your name and phone number at indicator@npr.org and put "Indicator Quiz" in the subject line.

Indicator Quiz: May Edition

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Are you interested in being a contestant on our next Indicator Quiz? Email us your name and phone number at indicator@npr.org and put "Indicator Quiz" in the subject line.

