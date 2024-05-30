Accessibility links
Revisiting A Chicago Hate Crime And Its Aftermath : Fresh Air Yohance Lacour's Pulitzer Prize-winning podcast, You Didn't See Nothin', tells the story of Lenard Clark, a 13-year-old Black boy who was beaten into a coma by white teenagers, after riding his bike into a predominantly white neighborhood. Lacour talks about the importance of the case today, and how it shaped his life and the city of Chicago.

Also, John Powers reviews the film Kidnapped: The Abduction of Edgardo Mortara.

Fresh Air

Revisiting A Chicago Hate Crime And Its Aftermath

Listen · 43:54
  • Download
Also, John Powers reviews the film Kidnapped: The Abduction of Edgardo Mortara.