Fresh Air Revisiting A Chicago Hate Crime And Its Aftermath Revisiting A Chicago Hate Crime And Its Aftermath Listen · 43:54 43:54 Yohance Lacour's Pulitzer Prize-winning podcast, You Didn't See Nothin', tells the story of Lenard Clark, a 13-year-old Black boy who was beaten into a coma by white teenagers, after riding his bike into a predominantly white neighborhood. Lacour talks about the importance of the case today, and how it shaped his life and the city of Chicago.



Also, John Powers reviews the film Kidnapped: The Abduction of Edgardo Mortara.