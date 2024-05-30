Accessibility links
Donald Trump Trump found guilty on all felony counts in "hush money" trial : Consider This from NPR After 10 hours of deliberation, in a historic verdict, a jury of 12 New Yorkers reached a verdict in the criminal hush money trial of former President Donald Trump.

Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts of felony falsification of business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential election.

Trump says this is "a rigged disgraceful trial," while the Biden campaign said this verdict shows that "no one is above the law," but that former President Donald Trump still poses a "threat ... to our democracy."

NPR's Scott Detrow and Juana Summers, along with NPR political correspondents, unpack the guilty verdict and what it means ahead of the election in November.

Analysis

Consider This from NPR

In a historic verdict, Trump found guilty on 34 felony counts in "hush money" trial

Listen · 18:58
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returns to the courtroom during his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. The jury in Donald Trump's hush money trial announced May 30, 2024 in a note to the court that it has reached a verdict, indicating that this would be delivered in less than an hour. Michael M. Santiago/POOL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Michael M. Santiago/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump returns to the courtroom during his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 30, 2024. The jury in Donald Trump's hush money trial announced May 30, 2024 in a note to the court that it has reached a verdict, indicating that this would be delivered in less than an hour.

Michael M. Santiago/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

This episode was produced by Tyler Bartlam and Brianna Scott. It was edited by Natalie Winston and Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.