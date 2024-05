Why do so many of us want our elected officials to love dogs? NPR's Michel Martin talks with A.O. Scott, a critic with The New York Times, about the history of presidents and their pups.

Animals Why do so many of us want our elected officials to love dogs? Why do so many of us want our elected officials to love dogs? Listen · 3:33 3:33 NPR's Michel Martin talks with A.O. Scott, a critic with The New York Times, about the history of presidents and their pups. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor