Sexual misconduct allegations against lawyers isn't uncommon. Punishment is tricky Experts say much work still needs to be done to fix harassment and sexual assault problems in the legal profession.

Law Sexual misconduct allegations against lawyers isn't uncommon. Punishment is tricky Sexual misconduct allegations against lawyers isn't uncommon. Punishment is tricky Listen · 3:31 3:31 Experts say much work still needs to be done to fix harassment and sexual assault problems in the legal profession. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor