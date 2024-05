Activists hope other countries will follow Colombia's lead and ban bullfighting Lawmakers in Colombia have voted to ban bullfighting, a centuries-old tradition in the South American country.

The Americas Activists hope other countries will follow Colombia's lead and ban bullfighting Activists hope other countries will follow Colombia's lead and ban bullfighting Listen · 1:55 1:55 Lawmakers in Colombia have voted to ban bullfighting, a centuries-old tradition in the South American country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor