Forget about political news and everything else -- it's time to focus on pandas Cue the fanfare! A new set of pandas is headed to the National Zoo later this year. Why do people love these bamboo-munching creatures so much?

Animals Forget about political news and everything else — it's time to focus on pandas Forget about political news and everything else -- it's time to focus on pandas Listen · 3:20 3:20 Cue the fanfare! A new set of pandas is headed to the National Zoo later this year. Why do people love these bamboo-munching creatures so much? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor