Biden’s problems with younger voters are glaring, poll finds

Younger voters have been a crucial voting bloc for Democrats for decades.

Voters 18-29 years old made up roughly 1 in 6 voters in 2020, and President Biden won them by more than 20 points, according to exit polls. He won voters under 45, who were 40% of the electorate, by double-digits, too.

But surveys have found Biden struggling with the groups, and the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll underscores the depth of his problems with them.

It’s a reason why Biden is locked in a tight race with former President Donald Trump and falls behind when third-party candidates are introduced, according to the survey.

In a head-to-head match up with Trump, Biden and Trump are in a statistical tie, with Biden narrowly ahead 50%-48%. He leads by just 4 points with voters under 45 and by 6 with Gen Z/Millennials.

But when independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West, as well as Green Party candidate Jill Stein are introduced, Biden trails Trump by 4 points. Trump leads by 6 with Gen Z/Millennials and by 8 with the under 45 group in this scenario.

“They don’t see a lot of connection to him,” Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the survey, said of younger voters. “They’re worried about the cost of living, which isn’t reserved just for them, but clearly, as they envision moving into adulthood, cost of living, housing costs, how to get into that next step seems to be an obstacle. … They’re seeing the economy as a lot of other voters do – laying it on Biden’s doorstep at the moment.”



Diving deeper into the issues Biden is facing with younger voters

Younger voters don’t approve of the job Biden is doing, don’t particularly like him very much, don’t think he has the mental fitness to be president and don’t think he’s handling the most important issues very well — be it the economy, immigration or the war between Israel and Hamas.

Consider:



Just 24% of those 18-29 approve of the job he’s doing.



62% have an unfavorable opinion of him, while Trump gets a net-positive rating — 49%-42%. That’s the highest favorability rating for Trump of any of the age groups. With voters overall, Trump has a slightly higher unfavorable rating (54%) than Biden (52%).

That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve moved heavily toward Trump, though, because younger voters are among the most likely to have an unfavorable opinion of both Biden and Trump, so-called “double haters.” “Where they end up is a question still,” Miringoff said, adding, “This is the unsatisfied, unattached, disliking-of-the-candidates group. So it’s not that they’re racing to Trump, they’re just not where Biden’s had this group in the past.”

Those under 45 and Gen Z/Millennials are the most likely to say they’ll skip the presidential line on their 2024 ballot (12%). Even more bad news for Biden: That’s roughly the same as non-whites, people in big cities and the Northeast — all key Biden groups and areas.





Gen Z/Millennials are the least likely to say they’re definitely voting (69%).





Gen Z/Millennials are the most likely age group to say they’re casting their vote for RFK Jr. (11%).

There is a potential opening for Biden with the group:

Only 54% of Gen Z/Millennials say they have definitely made up their minds who they are voting for.

One in 5 of those under 45 say a guilty verdict for Trump would make them less likely to vote for the former president, although 1 in 5 also say they would be more likely to vote for Trump if he’s found not guilty. So they might be somewhat persuadable either way.

Why younger voters are so disillusioned with Biden The economy Prices are top of mind for voters overall. Despite strong signs in the economy, including low unemployment and wages outpacing inflation, people haven’t gotten used to a new normal post-pandemic. When people are in a sour mood, especially on the economy, they tend to blame the president — even if it’s one of the things a president has the least control over. Younger voters are even less happy than voters overall with how Biden is handling the economy:

A Marist poll from April found just 37% of voters 18-29 approved how Biden was handling the economy, compared to 42% overall.