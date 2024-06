Aid workers in Gaza say nowhere is safe after Israeli attacks on 'humanitarian zones' Aid workers in Rafah describe horrific scenes of devastation as airstrikes kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, as the U.N. warns of a looming famine.

